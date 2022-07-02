Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Roku by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

