Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $480.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

