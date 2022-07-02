Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average is $204.82.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

