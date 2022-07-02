Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,992 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

