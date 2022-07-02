GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IJK stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

