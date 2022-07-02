Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

