Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,664 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

