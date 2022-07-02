GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 666.2% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.