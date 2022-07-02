Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,183 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marriott International by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.14.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

