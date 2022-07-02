GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KLA by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $296.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

