GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

