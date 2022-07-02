Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 162,158 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

