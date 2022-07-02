GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

CMG opened at $1,306.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,336.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,474.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

