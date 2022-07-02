GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

