GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.