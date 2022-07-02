GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

Shares of SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.26 and its 200-day moving average is $389.81. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

