Financial Life Advisors Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

