Bank of New Hampshire Purchases Shares of 740 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after buying an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after buying an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

