Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

