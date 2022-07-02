Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

REGN stock opened at $595.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,827,916.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.