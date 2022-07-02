Bank of New Hampshire Invests $76,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,159.81 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,031.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,010.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

