Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.39 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04.

