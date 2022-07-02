Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

