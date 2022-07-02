Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

