Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,383. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

