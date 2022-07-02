Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

NYSE:UBER opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.