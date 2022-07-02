Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.