Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

