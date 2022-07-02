Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.