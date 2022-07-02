Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 348.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 8.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Linde by 34.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

