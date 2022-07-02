Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.20. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.