Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.