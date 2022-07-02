KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,571.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

