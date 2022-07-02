Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

