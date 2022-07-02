AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.