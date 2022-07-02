Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 14,259 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 52.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 514,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

