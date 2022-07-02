Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,035 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 41.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

