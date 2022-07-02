Xponance Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $210.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.