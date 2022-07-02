Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,606 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,705 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

