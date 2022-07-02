800 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

