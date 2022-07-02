Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,373 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX opened at $243.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

