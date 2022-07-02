Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.