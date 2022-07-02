Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $205,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

