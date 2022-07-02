Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 76 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

