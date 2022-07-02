Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

