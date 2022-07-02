K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $580,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $7,341,444.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.