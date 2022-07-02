MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.56 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.