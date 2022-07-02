Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 767,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 547,181 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,031 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 399,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 170.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 226,069 shares in the last quarter.

PSLV stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

