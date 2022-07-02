K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 5,000 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

