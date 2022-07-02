K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $744,000 Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

